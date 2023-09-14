Aquaman 2 Was Directly Inspired By A Master Filmmaker And A Classic Comic Book Age

In an era when many superhero films have adapted an unflattering, desaturated visual style in the name of realism, "Aquaman" is a balm for the eyes. The James Wan-directed DC Comics flick is full of eye-popping colors and imagery reminiscent of the splash pages you find in actual comic books. There are also nods aplenty to classic sci-fi and adventure stories, from the globe-trotting tomb-raiding of the Indiana Jones films to the fantastical prehistoric setting of Arthur Conan Doyle's "The Lost World." So it should come as no surprise that Wan has taken a similar approach to crafting a unique look for his sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Speaking at a reveal event for the "Lost Kingdom" trailer attended by /Film's own Jenna Busch-Henderson, Wan talked about the importance of world-building to the "Aquaman" films. "We enjoy all the different worlds that really no superhero movies go into," he said, emphasizing the "standalone" nature of the "Aquaman" film franchise (although that hasn't spared "Lost Kingdom" from reportedly extensive reshoots as DC's cinematic universe prepares to undergo a massive reboot). To be sure, there's enough lore and world-building packed into the first "Aquaman" to launch multiple spinoffs about the various underwater kingdoms. "My dream would be to create a Seven [Kingdoms] cinematic universe on this job where we could visit all the different worlds that we touch on in these two films," Wan admitted.

Alas, with James Gunn and Peter Safran looking to make a clean break from the DC Universe of old with their relaunch, it seems "Lost Kingdom" will be the last we see of Wan's imaginative take on the "Aquaman" world. If nothing else, though, the filmmaker is angling to go out with a bang, based on his inspirations for the sequel.