Yes, Aquaman 2 Leaves The Door Open For A Third Film To Complete The Trilogy

Arthur Curry is back in the new trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and we've been waiting a really long time for his return. The first film, "Aquaman," was directed by James Wan and came out all the way back in 2018. The sequel film was supposed to come out last December but was pushed back a year because of Covid delays and leadership changes at Warner Bros. Pictures. Fans were worried that the film was going to get sent to the chopping block after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC branch of Warner Bros., but we can all let out a sigh of relief as "The Lost Kingdom" is finally hitting theaters just in time for the winter holiday season. I recently got to attend a trailer event where Wan did a Q&A about what we're going to see in the new film and dropped a few hints about the possible future of the character.

One of the big questions was whether or not Wan would be up to do another Aquaman film, making it a trilogy. After all, "Aquaman" took in over a billion dollars worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Though there has been talk about star Jason Momoa switching gears and taking on the DC character Lobo, don't count out another round of seeing Arthur Curry in his shiny underwater outfit. Based on the strategically described and definitely PR-approved statement Wan gave during the presentation, it certainly sounds like the door is open for more adventures under the sea.