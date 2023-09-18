Futurama Season 11 Parodies The Ring And Five Nights At Freddy's

The latest episode of "Futurama," titled "The Prince and the Product," is the show's seventh anthology episode, and it's the weirdest one to date.

The "Futurama" anthology episodes began back in the series' second season with "Anthology of Interest I" (May 21, 2000), and featured stories that were too outlandish, even for the already-bizarre show. The conceit behind the anthology format, at least at first, was merely to sensationalize the drama in a 1950s style, complete with an over-the-top announcer (Maurice LaMarche) yelling things like "You've seen it! Now you can't unsee it!" As the show progressed, however — and the showrunners wanted to get even wilder — the conceit fell away, and anthology shows would be presented just for fun.

The episode "Reincarnation" (September 8, 2011), for instance, merely featured a trio of segments in different animation formats. One was a black-and-white Ub Iwerks-style cartoon, another appeared to have been animated on an Atari 2600, and the third was inspired by 1980s anime. "Naturama" (August 29, 2012) imagined the characters as different animals, while "Saturday Morning Fun Pit" (July 17, 2013) featured them in the style of various '80s Saturday morning kids shows like "Strawberry Shortcake."

"The Prince and the Product" begins like a typical episode of "Futurama" but then cuts away for toy commercials. The show then briefly depicts its characters ... as the toys in the ad.

The second commercial/segment sees Fry, Dr. Zoidberg, the Professor (all Billy West), and the rest of the show's characters as car toys called Round Wheels. Just to add to the surreality, the Round Wheels re-enact the plot of the vast "Ring" horror franchise. Finally, the "The Ring"/Hot Wheels crossover we've all been waiting for.

Also, there may be a reference to "Five Nights at Freddy's" in there. Because why not?