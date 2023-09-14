Ahsoka Episode 5 Marks A Number Of Live-Action Firsts For Star Wars

The biggest live-action "first" in this episode might be the appearance of Ahsoka Tano as a Padawan. Played by Arianna Greenblatt (whom you're most likely to recognize as the kid from the smash-hit "Barbie" movie), Ahsoka finds herself plunged back into the events of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," grappling with the loss of clones whose deaths she feels responsible for. (It was her orders they were following.) She also has a tense exchange with her master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), and shows off her ability with a lightsaber(s) both at the Siege of Mandalore and during her final duel with Anakin.

It's hard to believe we've never seen Ahsoka in live-action at this age until now, but there's a first time for everything. Hopefully, it's not the last.