Star Wars' Carson Teva Feels Like He's Been Around Since The OG Trilogy, But Has He?

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Ahsoka."

It's as quintessentially "Star Wars" as it gets. You're off on some grand adventure with some of the biggest heroes in the galaxy when Some Guy™ walks in, acts like he's been there all along, and is quickly integrated into the story on a recurring basis. The franchise's particular sense of world-building is sprawling and expansive enough to allow for minor characters to progressively take on roles of major significance over time. And should the live-action material not have enough time to fully flesh out their backstories, you can safely bet your kid's college fund that Wookieepedia has listed some random comic or now-defunct Expanded Universe tale that took the time to fill in all the details you could ever need.

This is one particular tradition that "Star Wars" guru and "Ahsoka" creator Dave Filoni has maintained (with the help of "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau) through the prominence of New Republic pilot Carson Teva. Played by fan-favorite character actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (whom you've definitely seen before), Teva has become a familiar face with a built-in sense of history that seems to date back to the days of the Rebellion. But as much as his bearing and attire purposefully hearken back to the original trilogy, casual viewers should be aware that the character only made his debut in season 2 of "The Mandalorian." Since then, he's popped up at various moments in "The Book of Boba Fett" and now "Ahsoka," with the latest episode, "Shadow Warrior," giving him some of his most significant screen time yet.

If you watched him in "Ahsoka" and found yourself wondering what his whole deal actually is, here's why it feels like Carson Teva's been around a lot longer than he actually has.