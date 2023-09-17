One Of The Twilight Zone's Loneliest Episodes Was Inspired By A Real NASA Experiment

What if you woke up alone, only to find that you were the only one in a completely deserted town? While the loneliness might be bearable, the mounting paranoia of being silently watched by those who cannot be perceived would gradually consume you from within. Even the most psychologically sound folks would hurtle toward acute hysteria, as the terror of being alone, yet being secretly perceived in an abandoned setting is a uniquely human one.

Writer Rob Serling captured this unutterable fear in the pilot for his explosively popular sci-fi-horror anthology show — one which aimed to touch upon psychological fears surrounding the Cold War. The show, "The Twilight Zone," would forever alter how this genre was perceived on the small screen, and inspire countless shows that shared a DNA with Serling's intriguing stories. The pilot, titled "Where is Everybody?" effectively set the tone for such an anthology series that delved deep into the layers of the human psyche and dared to ask uncomfortable, yet pertinent questions about free will, conformity, state surveillance, and alienation.

"Where is Everybody?" anticipated the anxieties surrounding the space age, and in particular, man's ambitions when it came to landing on the moon. The uncertainty inherent in this subject evolved into the episode's emotional crux, helping capture the sheer terror of a future shrouded in doubt. However, the inspiration for this episode seems to be rooted in an actual NASA experiment that bred feelings of isolation and paranoia. Let's look into what happened, and how Serling's pilot helped set the precedent for influential television that mirrored the anxieties of everyday reality of the times.