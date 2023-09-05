How The Twilight Zone (Kind Of) Predicted Neil Armstrong's Landing On The Moon

64 years after its debut on CBS, no series has been able to match the consistency of quality or the rigorousness of thought that Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" demonstrated over its five stellar seasons. For many, the series' most memorable episodes set us on edge via science fiction or straight-up horror elements (e.g. "To Serve Mankind," "Living Doll" and "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet"), but Serling and his roster of first-rate writers (Richard Matheson, Charles Beaumont, and George Clayton Johnson) could be just as brilliant when using nothing but plain old reality to freak us out.

The Red Scare metaphor "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street" is probably the finest example of this (especially in an era where a massive blackout could easily plunge millions of technology reliant humans into utter chaos), but it's closely followed by the pilot episode that established the series as a one-of-a-kind mindf***. Written by Serling himself, "Where Is Everybody?" sets up as a post-apocalyptic nightmare. Earl Holliman plays an amnesiac who finds himself wandering an eerie unpopulated town; he has no idea where he is or how he got there, and is doubly unnerved there's no one around to confide in.

As he explores the town square (yes, that's the famous Universal Courthouse Square that's probably most recognizable to today's viewers as Hill Valley from "Back to the Future"), he becomes increasingly anxious for human connection. He tries to make an outgoing call on a public phone, but only gets a recorded message informing him that the number he dialed is out of service. He enters a deserted police station and tries to raise officers on the radio, but there's nothing.