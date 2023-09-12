The Totally Killer Trailer Puts Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka In A Time Traveling Slasher Movie

It's tough to imagine a more challenging job these days than to come up with an original, high-concept movie involving time travel. For one thing, the industry is pretty much drowning in scripts relying on this tried-and-true gimmick, making it that much more difficult to separate oneself from the rest of the pack. For another, any project will be doomed from the start with comparisons to all-time classics like "Back to the Future," "Groundhog Day," and more. So what's a filmmaker to do? The trailer for the upcoming Prime Video and Blumhouse movie, "Totally Killer," suggests one possible approach: embrace the high expectations, fully lean into the self-aware humor, and go as far as the clever script and killer cast (pun most definitely intended, I'm sorry to say) will take you.

In what can only be described as "Back to the Future" meets "The Final Girls" with a pinch of "Happy Death Day," the premise of "Totally Killer" puts a new spin on a very familiar premise. And, intriguingly, it seems to bring a much more overtly comedic tone that should make this a go-to watch during sleepovers for years to come. The official synopsis goes like this:

Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous "Sweet Sixteen Killer" returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom's (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all, before she's stuck in the past forever.

Check out the trailer below!