Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Brings Back The Show's Most Surreal Joke

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

The koala is something of a running gag on "Lower Decks," going back to the first season episode "Moist Vessel" (August 27, 2020). In that episode, an officer named Lieutenant O'Connor (Haley Joel Osment) invites Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells) to witness the end of a years-long spiritual journey and see him ascend into a higher being. Sadly, Tendi drops O'Connor's ritual gong during his crucial, final ritual and ruins his mandala to catch it. His ascension is stymied. Tendi will spend the bulk of the episode attempting to get back into O'Connor's good graces, something that annoys him immensely. He wanted to be seen as the only "spirituality guy" on the ship, and now that status is ruined.

Later on in the episode, however, O'Connor does end up ascending in the middle of a crisis and somewhat by accident. In a corridor, he suddenly becomes a being of pure light. Arcane symbols appear in the air around him as he transforms. A portal opens up in front of him, and O'Connor sees the face of God.

God is a koala. "Why is it a koala?" he screams in spiritual agony/ecstasy.

"Star Trek" has seen its share of gods in the past — Trelane, Q, Kukulkan, Apollo — but the humanist characters often explain to the grumpy deities that humans no longer need God in its utopian future. More than one god in "Star Trek" has been slapped or punched in the face. "Star Trek," generally speaking, takes place in a post-religious world, at least as far as humans are concerned.

The koala might well be the One True God — one that Boimler briefly sees in the latest episode, "In the Cradle of Vexilon."