The Creator Tackles A Subject Star Wars Has Been Afraid To Touch

"The Creator" will mark Gareth Edwards' hopefully-triumphant return to filmmaking after he kind of swore off big-budget sci-fi following the difficult shoot of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." (Has anyone ever come out of making a "Star Wars" movie mentally and emotionally unscathed?) Edwards' new film seems to be an ambitious sci-fi tale with a big scope despite a relatively modest budget (certainly compared to a Star War). The film is also unfortunately rather timely, as it tells the story of a world at war with artificial intelligence threatening to extinguish humanity. It's a timeliness Edwards did not anticipate or predict, but it's certainly the aspect of the film that makes it most intriguing in 2023.

Despite there being rather little commonality between "The Creator" and "Star Wars," other than Edwards' name, there's a theme that connects them, at least in that "The Creator" promises to tackle a subject "Star Wars" has eluded for decades: a robotic uprising.

Droids are as integral to "Star Wars" as lightsabers or the Force, but the films have rarely explored the topic of droids' place in the larger universe. Granted, the very first film did include the "we don't serve their kind here" line that implies discrimination against droids, and subsequent sequels and prequels have mostly portrayed droids as being comic relief tin cans that resemble pets, servants, or even enslaved beings. However, as much as droids are seemingly capable of emotion and have big personalities, the "Star Wars" franchise doesn't really treat them as people.