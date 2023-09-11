The Equalizer 3 Passes $100 Million At The Box Office, Denzel Washington Still Unstoppable

The fall movie season is off to a slightly better start than last year, as "The Nun II" scared up a big opening weekend, easily topping the charts. That means Denzel Washington's "The Equalizer 3" had to settle for second place in the battle of the sequels at the box office. Even so, the actor's third go-around as Robert McCall still crossed a new milestone by passing $100 million globally.

Director Antoine Fuqua's "Equalizer 3" earned $12.1 million domestically in its second weekend at the box office, per The Numbers. Unfortunately, that means the sequel dropped a steep 65% in its second frame when compared to its $34.6 million debut last weekend. That said, the film also had the Monday Labor Day holiday under its belt, which might have made it even more front-loaded than it might otherwise have been. So if we were dealing with a standard, three-day first weekend and the movie had a 65% drop, it would be a bit more concerning.

Washington's latest has now earned $61.7 million domestically, combined with $45.8 million internationally, for a grand total of $107.5 million worldwide. The bad news is 2014's "The Equalizer" only dropped 45.1% in its second weekend before reaching a $192.9 million global finish. However, the good news is that "The Equalizer 2" also suffered a big 61.1% drop in its second weekend, but the sequel still finished with $190.3 million worldwide. So the third installment is, more or less, on track to finish just a bit below the first two. That's not bad, considering Sony kept the budget reasonable at $70 million.