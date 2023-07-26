Denzel Washington's Best Thriller Hits Harder Than Ever, And It's Streaming Now

Scott had hoped to bring "Man on Fire" to screen earlier in his career, but it took about 20 years for him to finally get the project before cameras. The wait was worth it — "Man on Fire" is one of the best action movies of the early 2000s, and it still holds up. Washington is commanding and likable in the lead, but he's also scary, dispatching all those who have incurred his wrath without mercy. It's not a pleasant film, but it doesn't want to be. It wants to shock and pulverize you, and it does that, and then some.

"When I realized where we were going or what seemed to make sense for 'Man on Fire,' I knew I had to go to some dark places," Washington told Total Film. "We all have, somewhere in us, personal failures or things that people don't know about you and that make you angry or frustrated or whatever. And you tap into that and use that." Washington is perfect in the role — although, at one point, Robert De Niro was considered to play Creasy. That could've resulted in a fine film — De Niro is a great actor — but it would've been a much different movie than the one we have today. The film received mixed reviews upon release — with Roger Ebert writing "Tony Scott's 'Man on Fire' employs superb craftsmanship and a powerful Denzel Washington performance in an attempt to elevate genre material above its natural level, but it fails."

Audiences were more forgiving, helping turn the film into a hit both in theaters and on home video. While I understand the criticisms of the film, I think it's aged well, like a fine wine. It's inherently rewatchable, aided by Washington's immense, scary performance and Scott's unbeatable style.

Note: "Man on Fire" is also streaming in the U.S. on Max.