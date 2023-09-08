Studio Ghibli's The Boy And The Heron Screened At TIFF – Here's What People Are Saying

It's hard to believe that yesterday somehow wasn't a national holiday, given that a new Hayao Miyazaki film screened at the Toronto Film Festival last night. The director's widely-praised collaboration with Studio Ghibli definitely counts as a reason to celebrate, particularly when so much of the hype around "The Boy and the Heron" has focused on the possibility that it would be the esteemed filmmaker's last movie ever. Thankfully, those reports have been debunked and it appears Miyazaki is once again pulling his patented "unretired" routine that anime fans know all too well. But even with that extra layer of context now removed, critics have already begun to weigh in on their emotional experience watching this latest project.

Nobody would be surprised to hear that the man behind such classics as "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind," "Castle in the Sky," "My Neighbor Totoro," and "The Wind Rises" — the last of which was once considered to be Miyazaki's swan song, too — would return after nearly a decade to blow the socks off audiences once again. Who knows — perhaps such a reception is exactly what helped convince him to put off sailing into the sunset for another few years. But in any case, it sure doesn't hurt to confirm that the moviemaking legend's still got it.

Reactions and reviews have continued to stream in following the film festival premiere of "The Boy and the Heron" and, wouldn't you know it, audiences are once again going wild over a Hayao Miyazaki movie. For those who've been anticipating this latest film and wondering how it measures up to the director's best, look no further. We've compiled a number of varied opinions, ranging from measured to euphoric, that you can check out below.