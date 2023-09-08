Cool Stuff: Star Trek: The Motion Picture - Director's Edition Gets A New Vinyl Soundtrack

Last year, "Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director's Edition" was released on home media. The new version of the sci-fi classic was described as director Robert Wise's "definitive vision" for the big screen adaptation of the TV series, and it was given a restored and remastered 4K Ultra HD release with HDR-10 and Dolby Vision for optimal picture and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Along with the new cut of the film came an updated version of Jerry Goldsmith's astounding score, and now, in honor of Star Trek Day (that's today!), that soundtrack is finally being released on vinyl.

Mondo and Enjoy the Ride Records are releasing a variety of limited edition vinyl soundtracks for "Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director's Edition," which has the film's music restored, remixed, and mastered from the first-generation multi-track masters by Bruce Botnick, the original album's executive producer and Goldsmith's long-time engineer. As album producer Mike Matessino noted in a press release:

"'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' is not just the king of 'Star Trek' scores; it's not just a fantastic science-fiction score, it's one of the greatest film scores ever composed, period. Working with this music time and again over the years has been an absolute joy and privilege, and it is a thrill to honor Jerry Goldsmith's genius and legacy, and to share the definitive presentation of this music with everyone."

Below, get a look at the different versions of the "Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director's Edition" soundtrack and find out where you can get them.