The Conjuring's Braintrust Wasn't So Sure About The Nun 2's Most Inventive Scare

Now that we're nine films into the Conjuring Universe, the series has more or less established a groove for itself, especially where the films' scares are concerned. For the main "Conjuring" films, the scares are "Exorcist" and "Poltergeist"-esque, built around the demon ghosts that Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) encounter as they try to vanquish them. For the spin-off series like the "Annabelle" movies and "The Curse of La Llorona," the titular demon characters act much like franchise slasher villains like Freddy Krueger or Jason Voorhees, stalking and murdering their prey through various means.

"The Nun" films are no exception to this rule, as the latest entry, "The Nun II," features the Demon Nun (Bonnie Aarons) stalking and killing her innocent victims using everything from good old-fashioned neck-breaking to spontaneous combustion. Yet these "kill scenes" are only a portion of the whole film, as every good horror movie must be well-rounded with a variety of spooky elements.

To this end, director Michael Chaves concocted a scare sequence that's so original, not only had its like not appeared in a Conjuring Universe film before, but he quickly realized that it hadn't been attempted for very practical reasons. As seen in one of the movie's trailers, it's the moment where the heroine, Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga), is menaced by the Demon Nun as she emerges through a magazine rack. To make the scene happen, Chaves had to go out on a limb, with even the Conjuring Universe's braintrust not sure if the scene could be pulled off.