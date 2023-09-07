Hasbro's Chatter Back Chopper Star Wars Toy Is An Amusing Rascal For Kids To Goof Around With

However, as enjoyable as the toy is, there are some downsides. First of all, the instructions included could be clearer. They're visually instructive, as you can see above, making them universally easy to follow in some senses. But I wish there was a guide as to how to elicit certain reactions — if that's even possible. Chopper's interaction seems to be somewhat randomized, but it would be nice to know how to repeat certain sounds and movements to show friends how funny he can be.

Next, even though Chopper's body shifts and shakes left and right and up and down, he doesn't roll around. Considering astromech droids are made to be mobile, with wheels on their feet, including a prominent one below Chopper's body, this feels like a missed opportunity. Since Chatter Back Chopper reacts to other sounds, having him roll around while responding to a dog barking at him would make for quite a bit of fun. At the same time, the limitations of his movement make him a cute buddy for kids to interact with that doesn't require him being chased around or becoming a hazard to adults walking through a play area.

Finally, I have to say the price tag feels a little steep for a toy like this. Right now, Chatter Back Chopper is priced at $79.99 on Hasbro Pulse and $72.99 on Amazon. That's just a little too salty for a toy that isn't quite as versatile as it could be. Sure, he's fun for young kids, and it takes talented engineers to make him operate like this, but that price is pretty expensive for what it offers. I could see maybe paying $50 for this as a Christmas or birthday gift, but just buying this little guy on a whim for the retail price feels like a tall order. But hey, it's sold out on Hasbro Pulse, so the Chopper fandom must not care.

Though Chatter Back Chopper is an adorable rendition of the feisty little droid, it might be worth waiting for it to go on sale. But if you've got kids in your life who love "Star Wars," then this could be worth a little splurge for a decent gift.