Hasbro's Chatter Back Chopper Star Wars Toy Is An Amusing Rascal For Kids To Goof Around With
When it comes to "Star Wars" collectibles, we're all about those Black Series and Vintage Collection action figures. They provide cool toys for kids while also delivering detailed, collectible versions of our favorite characters and vehicles from a galaxy far, far away. But every now and then, there's a toy that's just silly and fun, and Hasbro's new Chatter Back Chopper is one of them.
After debuting in the animated "Star Wars Rebels," the new animatronic, electronic Chopper was inspired by the orange astromech droid's recent reappearance in the "Star Wars" series "Ahsoka" on Disney+. Standing around 7.5 inches tall, when Chopper is powered on, he reacts to talking, sounds, and music by chattering and moving with more than 40 sound and movement combinations. Chatter Back Chopper was actually recently nominated for Action Figure of the Year in the Toy of the Year Awards, and he looks fantastic. But is this little guy worth all the hype? That depends on how much you love Chopper and how deep your wallet may be.
What a rascal!
Hasbro sent me one of their Chatter Back Chopper figures, and after tossing in four AA batteries, this frequently annoyed, sneaky, and deadly droid was making many of the noises fans are familiar with. Though droids like R2-D2 and BB-8 have beeps, whistles, and whirs that can convey certain reactions and emotions, Chopper's sounds are wildly and aggressively expressive. Many of his noises are much more easily decipherable as dialogue, such as "uh-oh," "whoa, whoa, whoa" and maybe even some phrases that would otherwise be NSFW. That attitude is represented perfectly in Chatter Back Chopper.
With the push of a button on Chopper's body, he'll move around and chatter away at you. Oftentimes, it sounds like he's complaining, which is typical of the grumpy little bucket. In other instances, he gets pretty excitable, waving around the arms on the top of his head. There are different reactions whether you push the button once, twice, or three times. Those sounds and movements will change if you fold out the center arm on the front of his body before pressing the button.
But the button isn't the only way to get Chopper to talk and shake about. You can say something, and he'll react as if you were demanding something from him on the Ghost itself. Yes, most of the time he sounds cranky or frustrated. Sounds like claps, coughs, and even music will also spark a reaction. Honestly, as simple as the toy seems (I'm sure the electronics that make him work are complicated), the range of reactions from Chopper actually made me chuckle to myself a few times. He's such an animated little droid, and the way this toy shimmies his body in such a dramatic fashion is rather amusing.
What's the bad news?
However, as enjoyable as the toy is, there are some downsides. First of all, the instructions included could be clearer. They're visually instructive, as you can see above, making them universally easy to follow in some senses. But I wish there was a guide as to how to elicit certain reactions — if that's even possible. Chopper's interaction seems to be somewhat randomized, but it would be nice to know how to repeat certain sounds and movements to show friends how funny he can be.
Next, even though Chopper's body shifts and shakes left and right and up and down, he doesn't roll around. Considering astromech droids are made to be mobile, with wheels on their feet, including a prominent one below Chopper's body, this feels like a missed opportunity. Since Chatter Back Chopper reacts to other sounds, having him roll around while responding to a dog barking at him would make for quite a bit of fun. At the same time, the limitations of his movement make him a cute buddy for kids to interact with that doesn't require him being chased around or becoming a hazard to adults walking through a play area.
Finally, I have to say the price tag feels a little steep for a toy like this. Right now, Chatter Back Chopper is priced at $79.99 on Hasbro Pulse and $72.99 on Amazon. That's just a little too salty for a toy that isn't quite as versatile as it could be. Sure, he's fun for young kids, and it takes talented engineers to make him operate like this, but that price is pretty expensive for what it offers. I could see maybe paying $50 for this as a Christmas or birthday gift, but just buying this little guy on a whim for the retail price feels like a tall order. But hey, it's sold out on Hasbro Pulse, so the Chopper fandom must not care.
Though Chatter Back Chopper is an adorable rendition of the feisty little droid, it might be worth waiting for it to go on sale. But if you've got kids in your life who love "Star Wars," then this could be worth a little splurge for a decent gift.