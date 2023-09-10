Barbie Had A Problematic Online Effect That Concerned Podiatrists Everywhere
Since her inception over 60 years ago, Barbara "Barbie" Millicent Roberts has been scrutinized for her unrealistic body proportions, despite the fact she's a mannequin and was never meant to imitate human beings at scale. Yes, her waist could not hold her organs and her neck is double what it would be on a real human, but these are cartoon-like proportions that no one should ever try to replicate. However, these factual impossibilities didn't stop TikTok users from starting the #BarbieFeet challenge, where people tried to imitate the shot in "Barbie" of Margot Robbie's Stereotypical Barbie stepping out of her fluffy heels, and standing on the balls of her feet like the Barbie doll's forever pointed tootsies.
The scene in the film was done practically as director Greta Gerwig understood that CGI Barbie Feet would cross into the uncanny valley and look "terrifying," but that doesn't mean a bit of movie magic wasn't involved to make the seamless step look so perfect. Magic that most of us watching at home simply do not have access to. Regardless, the hashtags #BarbieFeet and #BarbieFeetChallenge have garnered a combined total of nearly 100 million views on the platform. The "Barbie" movie is the highest-grossing film of 2023, so there's no shortage of fans living their Barbie Girl fantasy.
But the trend is troubling to podiatrists, a.k.a. foot and ankle doctors, who worry that people will try to walk with Barbie arches for long periods of time — which is absolute hell on a person's body. Barbie even says to herself, "I would never wear heels if my feet were shaped like this," in the "Barbie" movie after her arched feet fall flat like a human woman.
The hell of high heels
"Although the Barbie Arch makes a woman's legs appear longer and toner, it is not without risk. If someone attempts the pose once or twice, they will likely be okay and produce a great TikTok video," Dr. Jodi R. Schoenhaus, DPM, RPhs, FACFAS, and board-certified podiatrist at Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center, told the New York Post. "However, if attempting the pose and stride over long periods, there are some risks involved. The ankle is unstable, which can lead to ligament sprains and injuries, commonly seen with high heel use."
Walking in heels is not always an easy task, and walking on the balls of your feet without the support of a heeled shoe or muscles trained to hold a person's body weight is even harder. There's a reason that people don't randomly become professional dancers later in life — training muscles to be able to withstand that type of strain must start early in life, and be done safely. Young girls walking around on the tips of their toes to resemble Barbie risk damaging growth plates and straining their lower backs.
"To walk on your toes without heels isn't sustainable, and, in fact, the reality in the movie is that Barbie actually has flatfeet, along with 30 perfect of the population," Schoenhaus explained. "Considering we aren't trained ballerinas en pointe, let's keep the fad to movie stars who have props and multiple takes to make it look perfect." If you're looking to try the trend at home, make sure that you have a support bar or even a table to help support your body weight so as to not put unnecessary strain on your body.
As for high heels? Train your muscles or wear them for short periods of time. Your feet will thank you.