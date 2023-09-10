Barbie Had A Problematic Online Effect That Concerned Podiatrists Everywhere

Since her inception over 60 years ago, Barbara "Barbie" Millicent Roberts has been scrutinized for her unrealistic body proportions, despite the fact she's a mannequin and was never meant to imitate human beings at scale. Yes, her waist could not hold her organs and her neck is double what it would be on a real human, but these are cartoon-like proportions that no one should ever try to replicate. However, these factual impossibilities didn't stop TikTok users from starting the #BarbieFeet challenge, where people tried to imitate the shot in "Barbie" of Margot Robbie's Stereotypical Barbie stepping out of her fluffy heels, and standing on the balls of her feet like the Barbie doll's forever pointed tootsies.

The scene in the film was done practically as director Greta Gerwig understood that CGI Barbie Feet would cross into the uncanny valley and look "terrifying," but that doesn't mean a bit of movie magic wasn't involved to make the seamless step look so perfect. Magic that most of us watching at home simply do not have access to. Regardless, the hashtags #BarbieFeet and #BarbieFeetChallenge have garnered a combined total of nearly 100 million views on the platform. The "Barbie" movie is the highest-grossing film of 2023, so there's no shortage of fans living their Barbie Girl fantasy.

But the trend is troubling to podiatrists, a.k.a. foot and ankle doctors, who worry that people will try to walk with Barbie arches for long periods of time — which is absolute hell on a person's body. Barbie even says to herself, "I would never wear heels if my feet were shaped like this," in the "Barbie" movie after her arched feet fall flat like a human woman.