Ahsoka Episode 4 Pays Amazing Tribute To One Of George Lucas' Biggest Inspirations

In "Seven Samurai," there's a striking scene very early on in the film. The farmers have gone to hire samurai to protect their village and they've found one who agrees to help them in the form of Kambei Shimada (Takashi Shimura.) He says he'll need at least seven samurai to defend the village capably and goes on the hunt for some that are willing to take the job despite the meager pay in nothing but millet. In his travels, he comes across a duel being fought between two samurai in a field. On one side is an arrogant and loud samurai, and on the other side is an understated, quiet master. The quiet master is Kyuzo (Seiji Miyaguchi), who doesn't boat about his skill in any way.

He and the other samurai exchange positions in their duel, each slowly deciding what they want their stance to be. The loud samurai charges and like a flash, Kyuzo slashes him across the chest with a wooden sword. Naturally, the loser calls it a draw, but Kyuzo explains calmly that he won. Outraged, the loser challenges him to a real duel with real swords and real stakes. Kambei shakes his head, pitying such a waste.

Kyuzo has a mastery of the sword that is unmatched and you can barely see it because he's so fast. The loser charges Kyuzo and loses his life in the process.

This fight is mirrored both in shot choice and choreography during "Ahsoka" episode 4, "Fallen Jedi," giving us a view of the mastery Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) has with a lightsaber. It's matched with the fact that she only deigns to fight her opponent, the Inquisitor Marrok (played on-set by Paul Darnell), with one saber instead of two. Watch the way the camera lets the fight unfold and how it plays out, and you'll quickly realize it's a beautiful recreation of Kyuzo's pivotal duel.