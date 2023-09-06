Cool Stuff: Sabine Wren's Mandalorian Helmet Joins The Black Series Roster Of Star Wars Gear
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Now that "Ahsoka" has arrived on Disney+, Lucasfilm and Hasbro are rolling out plenty of new "Star Wars" merchandise in honor of the new series. Following the first wave of "Ahsoka" action figures hitting shelves this fall, Hasbro's Black Series will be adding a new premium roleplay item to their roster that should make helmet collectors very happy.
Sabine Wren's colorful Mandalorian helmet will soon be part of the Black Series line-up, complete with a slightly worn paint job that illustrates the action the Rebel has seen over the years. When we catch up with Sabine in "Ahsoka," the helmet has been put away for some time. But Sabine gets back in action with Ahsoka when they realize that they might be able to finally track down their lost friend and fellow Rebel, Ezra Bridger. Of course, that comes with the ominous threat of the potential return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, too.
With Hasbro's new Sabine Wren helmet, fans can get ready for action themselves with a fantastic piece of gear that will complete any Comic-Con cosplaying ensemble or make for an excellent Halloween costume. Get the details below.
'I'm ready'
Based on Sabine's customized Nite Owl Mandalorian helmet, the Black Series item has a light-up heads-up display, and it also has padding within to make it fit comfortably on your head. There are no sounds, but that's to be expected since this is meant to be more for teen and adult collectors rather than for kids playing around. But this will undoubtedly look great sitting next to the other Mandalorian helmets that have been released so far for Din Djarin, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Axe Woves.
Perhaps fans can also use this helmet to create their own unique Mandalorian helmets, either touching them up to look more like Sabine's helmet in "Star Wars Rebels" rather than the live-action version of the character or designing their very own Mandalorian helmet instead.
The Sabine Wren Mandalorian helmet from "Ahsoka" is available to pre-order right now for $131.99 at Hasbro Pulse and Amazon. However, you might be waiting a while, because as of now, it's not slated to ship until September 2024. That's right, this won't be available until next year. There's a chance that could shift, mainly since Hasbro has been conservative about shipping dates, just in case the supply has shipping delays. But if you choose to pre-order, there's a chance it could arrive slightly earlier.
New episodes of "Ahsoka" premiere on Tuesdays at 9:00 PM EST exclusively on Disney+.