Cool Stuff: Sabine Wren's Mandalorian Helmet Joins The Black Series Roster Of Star Wars Gear

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Now that "Ahsoka" has arrived on Disney+, Lucasfilm and Hasbro are rolling out plenty of new "Star Wars" merchandise in honor of the new series. Following the first wave of "Ahsoka" action figures hitting shelves this fall, Hasbro's Black Series will be adding a new premium roleplay item to their roster that should make helmet collectors very happy.

Sabine Wren's colorful Mandalorian helmet will soon be part of the Black Series line-up, complete with a slightly worn paint job that illustrates the action the Rebel has seen over the years. When we catch up with Sabine in "Ahsoka," the helmet has been put away for some time. But Sabine gets back in action with Ahsoka when they realize that they might be able to finally track down their lost friend and fellow Rebel, Ezra Bridger. Of course, that comes with the ominous threat of the potential return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, too.

With Hasbro's new Sabine Wren helmet, fans can get ready for action themselves with a fantastic piece of gear that will complete any Comic-Con cosplaying ensemble or make for an excellent Halloween costume. Get the details below.