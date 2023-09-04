Early Buzz For David Fincher's The Killer Praises A Slick, Slow-Burn Hitman Thriller

A master of his craft renowned for his clinical, methodical technique suddenly finds himself in a precarious position. But before we get to David Fincher, let's talk about his new film, "The Killer."

Based on the French graphic novel series of the same name by writer Alexis Nolent and illustrator Luc Jacamon, "The Killer" is the first feature film Fincher has directed since 2020's Oscar-winning "Mank" and only his third in the last 10 years. That's partly due to him being busy helming multiple episodes of Netflix's acclaimed serial killer drama "Mindhunter," as well as producing and occasionally directing the streamer's (also well-received) animated anthology series "Love, Death & Robots." Still, it's just not the same as consistently having a new Fincher film every few years as we did in the 1990s and 2000s.

Maybe that's why the crowd was particularly enthusiastic during his new film's world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. According to Variety, "The Killer" received a five-minute standing ovation following its screening on Sunday, September 4, 2023. Fincher, however, was apparently unfamiliar with this Venice tradition — one that, like virtually every other aspect of the annual film awards season, has become something of a contest in its own right (much to our collective disgruntlement and bemusement here at /Film). Per Variety:

As the audience clapped for him, he uncomfortably shifted on his feet and flailed his hands in the air and mouthed: "What is this?" A producer led him down the stairs from his balcony seat to meet fans, but Fincher thought he was leaving the theater. He then walked back up the stairs and continued to uncomfortably stand in front of the cheering crowds until he finally was able to exit.

Critics, meanwhile, are also applauding "The Killer," albeit much more figuratively.