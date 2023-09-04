Futurama Season 11 Brings Back The Angry Dome, One Of The Show's Best Random Gags

Episode 2 of "Futurama" season 11, "Children of a Lesser Bog," was a sequel to an episode from back in season 5, "Kif Gets Knocked Up A Notch." Amy Wong (Lauren Tom) and Kif Kroker (Maurice LaMarche) had children, but Kif's species (the Amphibiosians) live as tadpoles in a swamp for 20 years before maturing. The episode took advantage of the real life time lapse by having Amy and Kif finally become new parents.

The latest episode, "Rage Against The Vaccine," again referenced "Kif Gets Knocked Up A Notch," but only a minor gag from it. In that episode, Amy asks the Planet Express crew to drop her off to see Kif on their next delivery. Professor Farnsworth (Billy West) refuses and throws a tantrum: "We could but we won't! It's a spaceship, dammit, not a prom limousine!" Farnsworth is so furious he retreats to "The Angry Dome."

Cut to the Planet Express ship taking off while the Professor stews in a small glass dome on top of the company's office building. After the ship departs, the shot pans a smidge to the right and zooms in for about two seconds, giving us a closer glimpse of the Professor walking in circles and rambling incoherently.

"Futurama" always kills it with random, left-field humor, and the Angry Dome is one of the best examples of this. From its on-the-nose name to its hilariously singular purpose, everything about it is absurd. Actually showing Farnsworth in the Dome immediately afterwards plays the joke out just enough without it being too much. It helps that it comes left field. In the Professor's overblown reaction, he name-drops the Angry Dome like it's something we and the characters already know about. Then, the Dome is visible on the Planet Express building for the first and last time ... until now.