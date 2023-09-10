George Lucas Had Blunt Advice For Luke And Vader's Final Star Wars Lightsaber Duel

Most film franchises seem to insist on the escalation of stakes. The first Avengers film centered around saving New York from a horde of aliens; "Infinity War" focused on protecting the entire known universe. This desire to raise the stakes with each new entry often backfires, like when the "X-Men" prequel movies centered their third film on another sprawling end-of-the-world storyline, after two movies in a row where the entire world was at stake. "X-Men: Apocalypse" was the perfect opportunity for a breezier, more slice-of-life storyline, but it's not what fans got.

In the original draft of "The Empire Strikes Back," Luke's final confrontation with Darth Vader and The Emperor was originally supposed to abide by this same rule. For their rematch in the climax of the next film, Director Richard Marquand's first plan was to make the scene "bigger than the fight in 'Empire,'" as he explained in "The Making of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."

Just based on how the rest of the franchise has played out, it's easy to imagine a version of that scene where Luke was doing way more flips and spins, or where The Emperor started swinging his own lightsaber around. Instead, the sequence was remarkably restrained. The Emperor largely stayed in his throne and never picked up his lightsaber, a move that might sound anti-climactic, but which helped him maintain his position as an ominous, larger-than-life character. By denying us the sort of scenes "Revenge of the Sith" would give us 22 years later, "Return of the Jedi" let The Emperor keep his mystique.