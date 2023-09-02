Netflix Users Can Binge All The Jaws Movies In One Place This Month

Unlike "Halloween," "The Exorcist," "Alien," or "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," "Jaws" is the rare iconic '70s horror franchise that has yet to see any sort of revival in the 21st century ... mostly because Steven Spielberg himself has gone all Quint with a baseball bat on Universal's attempts to reboot it. But more than that, Spielberg's original 1975 hit (itself based on Peter Benchley's pulpy 1974 best-selling novel) never really lent itself to being a franchise in the first place. There aren't any supernatural entities or unexplained other-worldly encounters in Spielberg's classic adventure, nor does it end with Bruce the shark flailing his fins and dancing a merry jig. It's not what one would call the most scientifically-accurate work of Sharksploitation to ever hit the big screen, but it is a grounded story with a clear-cut beginning and ending.

Nevertheless, "Jaws" was the recipient of three sequels back in the 20th century, none of which were directed by Spielberg. First, there was "Jaws 2" in 1978, which had several "Jaws" actors reprising their roles from the first film, with "Jaws" co-writer Carl Gottlieb working on the script. Then came 1983's "Jaws 3-D," a film that began as a parody written by none other than John Hughes (!) and titled "Jaws 3, People 0," prior to being restyled as a (sort of) more serious follow-up. Finally, there was the 1987 brand killer "Jaws: The Revenge," a critically lambasted sequel that was responsible for giving us arguably the best cheesy tagline of the '80s ("This time, it's personal"), as well as the greatest Michael Caine quote of all time.

If you're morbidly curious about the "Jaws" sequels but have never sat down and watched them, you're in luck! All three are streaming on Netflix in September 2023, along with Spielberg's original.