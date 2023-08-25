The Best Movies And TV Shows Coming To Netflix In September 2023
September is always a bit of an ungainly transitionary period. With the youths back in school, it feels like summer is over and done, even though it technically doesn't end until three-quarters of the way into the month. It's the same situation with films and TV shows. Save for the occasional sleeper hit, most of the titles that arrive in September are stragglers with nowhere else to go. Meanwhile, the studios start gearing up for the annual awards season by bringing their best and brightest to the ritzy international film festivals in Toronto and Venice. Of course, with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers having failed to negotiate an acceptable contract with both the striking writers' and actors' guilds at the time of writing, it's anyone's guess how this fall is even going to go right now. So, in the meantime, let's look at the new films and TV shows that we know for certain are coming to Netflix in September 2023.
Arrival
Words mean things, especially in these ridiculous and often scary times we live in. It's a sentiment director Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi movie "Arrival" takes to heart. Adapted from Ted Chiang's short story "Story of Your Life" by writer Eric Heisserer, the film casts Amy Adams as Louise Banks, a linguist who is called upon to help the U.S. government try and communicate with a mysterious group of extraterrestrials. What do they want? The question looms heavily over the characters' heads, yet the film never resorts to empty spectacle. This is a thoughtful adult drama about capable experts like Louise and physicist Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner) treating this situation with the care and consideration it deserves, even as the trigger-happy members of the army around them prepare to launch a war at any given moment. Villeneuve's slow, deliberate storytelling melds seamlessly with Bradford Young's photography (which contrasts natural light with darkness to vivid effect) and the late Jóhann Jóhannsson's darkly ethereal score, resulting in what I would argue is still the "Dune" and "Blade Runner 2049" filmmaker's best sci-fi film yet.
Jaws
Is there ever a bad time to revisit "Jaws" (or, should it be the case, finally give it its day in court)? Absolutely not. 48 years and who knows how many inferior knockoffs later, Steven Spielberg's OG summer blockbuster remains the golden standard that other summer tentpoles aspire to. But as thrilling as it is to watch Bruce the shark terrorize the beachgoers of Amity Island, it's the human drama in between the bloodshed that keeps me coming back to Spielberg's classic. The way Murray Hamilton's sleazy Mayor Vaughn prioritizes the needs of the terrible machine that is capitalism over the well-being of his constituents; the scene where Brody's (Roy Scheider) son lovingly imitates his distraught father; the class-based tensions between the movie's heroes; Quint's (Robert Shaw) haunting monologue about the USS Indianapolis; it's these elements that have kept "Jaws" feeling timeless, long after its mechanical shark effects have come to show their age.
Also, the sequels are coming to Netflix, too. Some of them might even be better (or, if not that, then more topical) than you remember.
The Wolf of Wall Street
"The Wolf of Wall Street" turns 10 this year, but if anything Martin Scorsese's biting opus of Wall Street's greed and excess feels even more distressingly relevant now than it did back in 2013. Scorsese and writer Terence Winter's portrayal of the rise and fall of notoriously unscrupulous real-life stockbroker Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) has always been the target of bad faith criticisms that it glorifies its namesake's deplorable conduct. And sure, Scorsese does a superb job of staging Belfort's law-breaking, yacht-capsizing, drug-fueled hijinks over the course of the film. But like any of the filmmaker's examinations of unbridled toxic masculinity and profane behavior, that critique only holds water if, you know, you stop watching halfway through. The film even seems to anticipate this criticism in its final scene, which figuratively turns the camera back onto the audience as if to ask, "Why do some of us idolize guys like Belfort and keep giving them endless chances, no matter how badly they screw up?" A decade later, as people continue to stan horrible politicians and buffoonish billionaires as they burn the world to the ground, it's a question that rings all the more pertinent.
El Conde
"Jackie" and "Spencer" filmmaker Pablo Larraín is back with another film about a character on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Except, this time around, it's not about a real-life woman, it's about a real-life monster who, in this re-imagining of history, is also a fictional monster. "El Conde," which Larrain wrote with Guillermo Calderón in addition to directing, casts Chilean telenovela and film superstar Jaime Vadell (who turns 88 in October) as Augusto Pinochet — specifically, a version of the horrific dictator who's a 250-year-old vampire and has decided he's ready to kick the bucket, only to find "the vultures around him won't let him go without one last bite." Described as a "dark satire," Larrain's latest sounds like a biopic about a historical figure's final days by way of "What We Do in the Shadows" ... which is another way of saying it sounds kind of amazing. The film will debut at the Venice International Film Festival ahead of streaming on Netflix, so we'll see what critics have to say about it soon enough.
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" is one of my favorite films of 2023, so of course I'm all in for his latest Roald Dahl adaptation, "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar." Based on Dahl's short story of the same name, the film casts Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular Mr. Sugar, "a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling." Coming off his most metamodern and intricately layered yet deeply personal film to date, I'm definitely curious to see what Anderson makes of a whimsical Dahl tale that, unlike so much of the problematic author's work, is ultimately relatively wholesome. That it's also a brisk 39-minute adventure that sees the likes of Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade joining returning Anderson collaborators Ralph Fiennes and Rupert Friend as members of the supporting cast, well, that's just the icing on this already sugary cake.
Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in September 2023
Coming Soon
The Devil's Plan (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
In this competition of intelligence, contestants face off in games of wit and strategy to be crowned winner and go home with the ultimate prize.
Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (ID) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This documentary delves into the unanswered questions surrounding the trial of Jessica Wongso — years after the death of her best friend, Mirna Salihin.
Song of the Bandits (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
In the lawless land of Gando, fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their precious homeland and loved ones — even if it means life or death.
Vasco Rossi: Living It (IT) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Italy's most beloved rock star Vasco Rossi grants unprecedented access to intimate details of his personal life and successful career over the decades.
Avail. 9/1/23
A Day and a Half (SE) – NETFLIX FILM
In a desperate bid to reunite with his daughter, an armed man bursts into the medical center where his estranged wife works and kidnaps her.
Disenchantment: Part 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves.
Friday Night Plan (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns.
Happy Ending (NL) – NETFLIX FILM
A year into their otherwise happy relationship, Luna's suggestion to include a third person in their sex life turns her bond with Mink upside down.
Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
The season's participants share updates and fresh perspectives a year after living the pod life while preparing for an epic flag football showdown.
Avail. 9/2/23
Avail. 9/3/23
Is She the Wolf? (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
They're all here to look for true romance — but hidden among the women is at least one "wolf," a saboteur who's only pretending to be falling in love.
Avail. 9/5/23
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs – NETFLIX COMEDY
A new stand-up comedy special from Shane Gillis.
Avail. 9/6/23
6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep — and her life takes a turn for the worse.
Infamy (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES
Predators (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears and more of the planet's most powerful hunters as they fight against the odds to survive.
Reporting For Duty (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad.
Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America's decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.
Tahir's House (SA)– NETFLIX SERIES
A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn't easy.
Avail. 9/7/23
Dear Child (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
A mysterious woman's escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the terrifying truth behind an unsolved disappearance years earlier.
GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
In the summer of 1989, four kids in Tokyo witness the emergence of the turtle kaiju Gamera, who bravely stands up against giant human-eating monsters.
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
In a race to destroy the all-powerful Tianshang weapons once and for all, the Dragon Knights face off against enemies both familiar and unexpected.
Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES
Sully takes charge, pushing Dushane to cash out, but with a new order comes new challenges, threats, and consequences.
Virgin River: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.
What If (PH) – NETFLIX FILM
When a pair of newlywed musicians get trapped in a storm on their island honeymoon, they must face difficult truths that could tear their marriage apart.
Avail. 9/8/23
A Time Called You (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
A grieving woman magically travels through time to 1998, where she meets a man with an uncanny resemblance to her late love.
Burning Body (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes focus on two other agents: his girlfriend and her lover. Inspired by true events.
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
Ash, Pikachu and their two friends Misty and Brock travel around helping Pokémon in need — all while being watched by a guardian in the sky.
Rosa Peral's Tapes (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This true-crime documentary film features Rosa Peral's first interview from prison since she was convicted of murdering her partner aided by an ex-lover.
Selling The OC: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
O Group agents work to keep their eyes on the prize as they meet a potential new teammate, battle red-hot rumors and test the real estate waters in Cabo.
Spy Ops – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents.
Avail. 9/12/23
Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES
A new batch of aspiring makeup artists draw, contour and blend their way to a big career break in this creative and colorful reality competition series.
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here – NETFLIX COMEDY
A new stand-up comedy special from Michelle Wolf.
Avail. 9/13/23
Class Act (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France's most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie.
Freestyle (PL) – NETFLIX FILM
In need of cash for time in the recording studio, a rising rap star with a criminal past sets up a risky drug deal that could cost him everything.
Wrestlers – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
At a storied professional wrestling organization, new owners and a roster of rising stars strive to make an impact beyond the ring in this docuseries.
Avail. 9/14/23
Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) – NETFLIX FILM
Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess's timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal — and a romance of his own.
Once Upon a Crime (JP) – NETFLIX FILM
While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes?
Thursday's Widows (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets.
Avail. 9/15/23
The Club: Part 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
With her husband gone, Raşel raises her daughter at Club Istanbul with the help of her mother, but their relationships are tested by loss and betrayal.
El Conde (CL) – NETFLIX FILM
Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die, but the vultures around him won't let him go without one last bite. A dark satire by Pablo Larraín.
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands.
Love at First Sight – NETFLIX FILM
Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable — but love has a way of defying the odds.
Miseducation (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrolls in the only university that will take her, where she aspires to regain her social status.
Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) – NETFLIX SERIES
A new rival drops in as Summer trains with her friends for the national surfing competition, challenging her on the waves — and for the boy she loves.
Avail. 9/16/23
Avail. 9/18/23
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Now that Opaline has captured Sparky's Dragonfire, the evil Alicorn is stronger than ever — and she won't stop until she has all the power of Equestria!
Avail. 9/19/23
Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer – NETFLIX COMEDY
Comedian Kountry Wayne delivers a rousing stand-up set about life as a dad of 10, how to know if a woman likes you and why he keeps it real with Jesus.
The Saint of Second Chances – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. But it all fell apart when Mike blew up his dad's career. Exiled from the game, the younger Veeck spent the next few decades clawing his way back, determined to redeem himself. The Saint of Second Chances is wildly unexpected, full of heart, and keeps you laughing through a comeback story unlike any other.
Avail. 9/20/23
Hard Broken (LB) – NETFLIX SERIES
A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives.
Avail. 9/21/23
KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament continues — without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup.
Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) – NETFLIX SERIES
After an intense battle, a severely wounded Seven must bounce back to defend Chicken Island and his friends from another ruthless Shadow assassin.
Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES
With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College — but he's not the only sex therapist on campus.
Avail. 9/22/23
The Black Book (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
After his son is framed for a kidnapping, a bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him.
How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) – NETFLIX FILM
Her two best friends are mapping out a bright future. Ma Fé? She's broke, uninspired and under a tight deadline to produce a book she can't write.
Love Is Blind: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love.
Avail. 9/22/23
Spy Kids: Armageddon – NETFLIX FAMILY
When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents — and the world.
Avail. 9/25/23
Little Baby Bum: Music Time – NETFLIX FAMILY
Come join the fun at the magically musical Magic Time preschool, where every day is an adventure fueled by familiar songs — and lots of learning!
Avail. 9/26/23
Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Revisit the shocking 1999 murder of beloved TV presenter Jill Dando, which continues to mystify experts and the public, in this in-depth documentary.
Avail. 9/27/23
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – NETFLIX FILM
A beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.
Encounters – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Lights in the sky over Texas and Japan. Spacecrafts over schoolyards in Wales and Zimbabwe. It's not science fiction – these stories of extraordinary mass sightings are true. Presented with fresh urgency by experiencers, top scientists, and military insiders, this thrilling four-part series sets aside skepticism to focus on belief, wonder, and the very human impact of encounters with extraterrestrial life.
Overhaul (BR) – NETFLIX FILM
When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves.
Street Flow 2 (FR) – NETFLIX FILM
Struggling to overcome cycles of betrayal, revenge and violence, the Traoré brothers continue to fight for a brighter future in a seedy Paris suburb.
Avail. 9/28/23
Castlevania: Nocturne – NETFLIX SERIES
France, 1792: It begins. A new animated series in the Castlevania universe from showrunners Kevin Kolde ("Castlevania") and Clive Bradley ("Trapped") and directors Sam Deats & Adam Deats ("Castlevania").
Love is in the Air (AU) – NETFLIX FILM
A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever.
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
For the first time, complainants against La Luz del Mundo megachurch leaders expose the abuses they suffered through exclusive interviews.
Avail. 9/29/23
Choona (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES
When an unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in the same ruthless yet superstitious politician, they plot a heist to exact revenge.
Do Not Disturb (TR) – NETFLIX FILM
A middle-aged man emerges from a pandemic slump with a new job at a quiet hotel, until some eccentric guests turn his first night into a wild adventure.
Love Is Blind: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love.
Nowhere (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country.
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury – NETFLIX FAMILY
When Lord Zedd returns more powerful than ever, Team Cosmic Fury takes to the cosmos to battle the emperor of evil — and save the universe as we know it.