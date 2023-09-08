The Grim True Story Behind Saint Lucy In The Nun 2

This article contains spoilers for "The Nun 2."

For the most part, the stories in The Conjuring Universe are remembered as ghosts and hauntings, despite the fact that demons and possessions are very much embedded in the DNA of "The Conjuring," "Annabelle," and "The Nun" films. Ghosts are typically waved away as being "not real" and the demon Valak of "The Nun" series is based on Valac, a demon described in the anonymous book on sorcery, "The Lesser Key of Solomon." Malthus, the demon responsible for the cursed Annabelle doll is based on Halphas, also depicted in "The Lesser Key of Solomon" as well as in Johann Weyer's "Pseudomonarchia Daemonum," which identifies 69 (nice) demons and how to conjure them.

This is the same guide that named King Paimon of "Hereditary" fame, as well as Raum in "League of Legends." Valak is also present, but as "President Volac," which might as well be the title of a Conjuring Universe spin-off movie I didn't know I wanted until now. Let Bonnie Aarons play President Demon Nun, you cowards! The validity surrounding the events of the real-life Ed and Lorraine Warren (played in the films by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) will continually be up for debate, but by incorporating their experiences within the rich history of devils and demons, tales of hauntings are put on the same playing field as the enemies of God. That's one hell of a way to up the stakes.

I grew up a blasphemous heathen who didn't attend church, but I have a deep fascination with both the demonology list and the list of saints. (Did you know there's a patron saint of chronic illnesses and ice skaters named Lidwina?) So imagine my joy when halfway through "The Nun 2," we learn that the very real and tragic tale of Saint Lucy of the Blind is at the center of the story.