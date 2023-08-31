Cool Stuff: Spielberg: The First Ten Years Book Digs Into The Director's Earliest Blockbusters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No one can deny that Steven Spielberg is one of the most renowned and influential director's in cinema history. From game-changing blockbusters like "Jaws" and "Jurassic Park" to devastating prestige Oscar-winning films like "Schindler's List" and "Munich," Spielberg is a master storyteller who has been turning celluloid into gold for over 50 years (and his 21st century films aren't bad at all). But like every legendary filmmaker, Spielberg had to start somewhere, and a new book from author Laurent Bouzereau will dive into the first 10 years of Spielberg's quickly impressive career.

"Spielberg: The First Ten Years" is coming to shelves in October, and it promises to explore "how a young filmmaker reinvented American cinema within just ten years." The retrospective includes looks at his early made-for-TV film "Duel," his first theatrically released feature, "The Sugarland Express," and the troubled production of "Jaws," which would go on to become the first true blockbuster. From there, the book shifts into sci-fi territory with "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," the not-so-acclaimed war comedy "1941," the "Indiana Jones" franchise-starter "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and the emotional "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial." Yes, that's just the first 10 years of Spielberg's career. What a filmmaker!

Technically, the book spans from 1971 to 1982, so that's actually 11 years, but that doesn't roll off the tongue quite as nicely. Within that time span, the book includes new, exclusive images and expert insights from Laurent Bouzereau. If that name isn't familiar to you, Bouzereau collaborated with the late Lucasfilm historian J.W. Rinzler on "The Complete Making of Indiana Jones: The Definitive Story Behind All Four Films," and if the title wasn't enough of an indicator, that book is truly the best chronicle of the making of the "Indiana Jones" franchise, at least before "Dial of Destiny" came along. Bouzereau also dug into Spielberg's work more recently with a book that looked at the making of his "West Side Story" remake from 2021.