This Classic Episode Of The Twilight Zone Didn't Win An Emmy – It Won An Oscar

The 1961 film version of "An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge" was actually a French production, directed and adapted by Robert Enrico, and by the time it had aired on "The Twilight Zone" it already won the award for Best Live-Action Short at the 1962 Cannes Film Festival. William Froug, a producer who worked on the fifth and final season of "The Twilight Zone," had seen the short and decided it was a solution to the show's very immediate problem.

You see, "The Twilight Zone" had already completed 35 of the 36 episodes CBS had ordered that season, and it was, once again, over budget. The show's earlier ploy to save money by filming six episodes on video had, according to series creator Rod Serling himself, been disastrous, but Froug's cost-cutting measure worked out for everyone.

They purchased the rights to air "An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge" as an episode of series, shortened it slightly to fit into the time slot, and recorded a new introduction from Serling, who broke the fourth wall and introduced the film as a special presentation of an award-winning short, along with a brief closing voice-over declaring that the events at Owl Creek Bridge occurred — like every other episode of the program — in "The Twilight Zone."

"A French film on television? Who ever heard of such a thing?" Froug recalled in an interview in "The Twilight Zone Companion." But although it was an outré concept, Froug did convince the network to air "An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge," and for significantly less than the cost of a typical "Twilight Zone" episode.

"With that one airing," Froug said, "we immediately took care of the whole year's overage. It brought us out at the end of the year under budget."