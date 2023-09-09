Yep, Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Doesn't Ignore The Strange New Worlds Crossover

Fans looking for more references to the live-action adventure will be disappointed in the premiere, as we only get this one-off line that was already featured in the season's trailer. Aside from the logical narrative reason for the pair to keep quiet, it's also possible that there were production reasons for the brief mention. The crossover event was announced in summer 2022, but it's unclear when it was written in relation to the regular season episodes of both shows.

Perhaps the "Lower Decks" writers wanted to avoid the problem that's befallen interconnected shows and films in the MCU and DCEU before, when one project includes an overly specific reference that ends up making no sense when the other project comes out. Instead, they kept the Pike mention simple, so we know that it actually canonically happened without muddying the waters between the two shows more than we need to. Frankly, the quick aside also seems par for the course for "Lower Decks," a brisk show in which so many wild misadventures happen per episode that it's hard for us — or the Lower Deckers — to keep track of them all.

Regardless, we can all sleep peacefully now knowing that even if he never told Tendi (Noel Wells) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) about it, Boimler did in fact get to meet the guy he dressed as for Halloween — and help him avoid an interplanetary incident. Boimler and Mariner's adventure might not end up in the history books, but they still made it into the canon.

