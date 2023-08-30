Put On Your Straw Hat, The Final Trailer For One Piece Is Here

Netflix subscribers are about to be able to embark on a grand adventure, as the first season of the live-action adaptation of "One Piece" is about to premiere. To mark the occasion, Netflix just released the final trailer for the highly anticipated show.

For the uninitiated, "One Piece" is the single most popular manga ever published and one of the most influential works of modern Japanese fiction. Created by Eiichiro Oda, the manga — which follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy as he sets out to become a pirate and find the mythical treasure known as One Piece and become king of the pirates — not only holds a Guinness World Record, but it is also the best-selling manga series in history and the best-selling comic series printed in volumes.

As hugely popular and influential as "One Piece" is, however, the series is considered one of the most daunting endeavors for anime and manga fans, as both have over 1000 chapters (and counting). Still, once you embark on the journey, any fan will tell you it becomes very hard to stop. I personally started reading in late June and am already halfway through the manga's run.

In case you want a taste of what the biggest anime and manga is all about without making such a huge commitment, the live-action "One Piece" promises to be a good introduction, condensing the entire first saga of the story (about 45 episodes of the anime) into just eight hours.