Talk To Me Prequel Clips Were Released Online But Removed For 'Violence And Bullying'

Earlier this month, we reported that Danny and Michael Philippou, the directors of A24's low-budget Australian horror sensation "Talk To Me," had already shot a prequel to the movie based around the character Duckett, who is the focal point of the movie's opening sequence. Some got the impression that the prequel was a full-length feature film ("We actually shot an entire Duckett prequel already," was Danny Philippou's wording). That wouldn't be too far-fetched, given that last year director Ti West revealed he'd secretly shot a prequel to his slasher movie "X," and "Pearl" landed in theaters just a few months later.

Now, the Brothers Philippou have offered some clarification in the October 2023 issue of Empire, explaining that the prequel is actually a "series of clips following Duckett's story, that were designed to be uploaded anonymously online. It's not a movie, by any stretch."

When the prequel was first mentioned, Danny Philippou said that the two of them were hoping to find a way to release it somewhere down the line. In the latest interview, Michael Philippou revealed that they actually began to post a lot of the "Talk To Me" prequel clips online. However, because they're designed to look like they were shot on a phone and posted to Duckett's social media account (rather than an official A24 account or promotional account for the film), the directors ran into an unexpected problem. "They just kept getting removed for violence and bullying," Michael Philippou explained.

The takedowns actually fit neatly with the premise of "Talk To Me," which sees a group of teens using a haunted ceramic hand to speak to the dead and allow ghosts to temporarily possess their bodies. The non-possessed teens then film the resulting antics and upload the results to Snapchat for the social media clout.