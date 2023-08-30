Who Is Jacen On Ahsoka? Why The Green-Haired Kid Is Vital To Star Wars Lore

This post contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 3: "Time to Fly."

The latest episode of "Ahsoka," directed by Steph Green and written by Dave Filoni, adds more intricacy to the web of conspiracy surrounding the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and his potential return. Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), alongside close confidantes Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth-Winstead) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), tries to edge closer to the truth of Ezra's disappearance alongside Thrawn, while weeding out Imperial loyalists hiding among the ranks of the fledgling New Republic. A connective tissue between the animated series, "Star Wars: Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," and the events of the sequel era are woven here, with familiar faces returning or reintroduced, including Chancellor Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly).

Amidst the thrilling dogfighting and the tense, slow-burn dynamic between Ahsoka and Sabine, the episode introduces a live-action Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten), who makes a quick yet meaningful appearance that anticipates a future that may or may not be written in stone. The green-haired kid first made his appearance in the series finale of "Rebels," titled "Family Reunion — and Farewell," introduced as the son of Hera Syndulla and the late Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus (who was an integral part of the Ghost crew and lost his life during the liberation of Lothal). While not much is known about Jacen just yet, "Ahsoka" has the opportunity to flesh out this character, who is bound to play a vital role in the history of the galaxy.

Here's what we know about Jacen so far, and what might happen to him down the line, keeping the timeline of sequel canon and various other factors in consideration.