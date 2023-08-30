Where The Heck Is Leia During Ahsoka? An Investigation

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Ahsoka" episode 3 — "Time to Fly"

"Ahsoka" moved the plot forward quite a bit in its third episode, titled "Time to Fly." We saw Ahsoka Tano take to training Sabine Wren as her Jedi apprentice once again, lots of epic space battle action, and even some Purrgil, aka the space whales from "Star Wars Rebels," in live-action. It was a lot, and it feels like the return of both Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn is right around the corner. But one character's absence looms particularly large after this latest episode, and that's Leia Organa. So we must ask the question, where is Leia during the events taking place in this show?

In terms of the overall "Star Wars" timeline, "Ahsoka" takes place around 8 or 9 ABY, or after the Battle of Yavin, which takes place during "A New Hope." So, essentially, we're a handful of years after the end of "Return of the Jedi," give or take. The New Republic is taking hold but the remnants of the Empire still loom large, as we saw in the show's second episode. With Thrawn still out there somewhere, Hera and Ahsoka feel the danger is very real. As a result, Hera has a meeting with Mon Mothma, who now serves as Chancellor of the New Republic, in addition to a few senators, including Senator Xiono, who may be familiar to "Star Wars: Resistance" viewers.

This meeting does not go particularly well, as the council is quite skeptical about Hera's claim that Thrawn is out there in the wilds of space somewhere. But as this is all unfolding, it's hard not to wonder where Leia is, and why she's not weighing in on any of this, as she was very much a strong voice in the New Republic at this time.