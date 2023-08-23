Ahsoka Stirs Up Some 'Toil And Trouble' With Its Intriguing New Villains

The most interesting character in this episode might be Baylan Skoll. When Timothy Zahn created Grand Admiral Thrawn, he set out to craft a villain unlike any we'd seen in "Star Wars." Where the villains of the Empire ruled by fear and anger, Thrawn would be cold and calculating, a limber mind for strategy that inspired utter loyalty in those around him. It would be easy to think that Dave Filoni thought to do the same thing with Baylan Skoll.

When we've seen dark side users and former Jedi in the past, there's been a reckless anger to them. Yet, Skoll seems so calm, collected, and focused. While the Sith relish anger and vanquishing their foes, particularly the Jedi, there's a sad nostalgia to Skoll. In fact, the last exchange he has with Elsbeth at the end of this episode is the one most telling of his complicated character. Elsbeth informs him he needs to deal with Ahsoka and he's overcome with sadness and regret about killing a Jedi. "There are so few left," he tells Elsbeth.

She wonders if he's feeling nostalgic, as Skoll was once a Jedi. He laments that he's simply being honest.

What darkness hides inside Baylan Skoll that he can pity his enemies and wish for better days? What drives him to power? There's a contrast to this resigned sadness and the power he seeks and that makes for a truly interesting, complicated character. Looking at his apprentice, it's obvious he doesn't hate the trappings of the Jedi Order as much as others who had left it. Shin Hati bears a Padawan braid and, according to Huyang, her lightsaber is built in the exact Jedi style he taught, meaning Skoll passed those lessons on.

Of all the characters I want to learn more about, Skoll might be right at the top of the list. Especially with such a soulful final performance (so far) from Ray Stevenson. I can already tell what a great loss he was and I wonder if anyone could possibly fill his shoes if it came to that.