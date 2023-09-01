It's Always Sunny Once Removed A Distracting Prop And Fans Went Ballistic

In all its years on air, the set of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has remained basically identical. Paddy's Pub has never undergone renovations, and Charlie has been living in the same rundown apartment since the very first episode. The interior of his home hasn't shifted much, although it did get a briefly lived revamp in season 16. One small piece of set decoration that did disappear, however, has a special story behind it.

In the second season of the show, a painting of a German shepherd decorates the wall of Charlie's apartment. The creators didn't think anything of it while they were shooting the show, but once they got into the editing room, they realized that the painting was a bigger part of the series than they'd anticipated. "That painting was actually in Charlie's apartment during the second season of the show," co-creator, showrunner, and star Rob McElhenney recalled in an interview with Daily Actor. The art was just a random bit of set direction, with no real rhyme or reason behind its inclusion.

But the painting had to go. "We actually were the ones that when we got into editing and we were watching the show — all the episodes of season 2 — that painting stood out to us so much, too much, it was too distracting," McElhenney explained. "We actually said we never want to see that painting again." They made the decision to take it down and "get rid of it," because as McElhenney described, 'It's just a shining, white, weird painting in the background of every Charlie's apartment scene."

Their instinct might have been to discard the painting quietly so it didn't keep drawing the viewer's eye in future scenes, but they would quickly regret their decision.