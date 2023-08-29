How To Watch Halloween Horror Flick Cobweb At Home
As adults, we know that not everyone can be trusted. However, little kids, like Peter (Woody Normal, "C'mon C'mon") in the 2023 Lionsgate horror flick "Cobweb," should be able to trust their parents. Is the knocking sound young Peter hears in his bedroom real or in his imagination, as his mom (Lizzy Caplan, "Cloverfield" and dad (Antony Starr, "The Boys") keep telling him? Or are they perhaps lying to him and hiding a dangerous and terrifying secret? There's a line in the horror film "Silent Hill" that says, "Mother is God in the eyes of a child," so who can a child trust if they can't trust their parents?
The psychological thriller "Cobweb" comes to us from first-time feature director Samuel Bodin and writer Chris Thomas Devlin ("Texas Chainsaw Massacre"), and /Film's own William Bibbiani called it "one of the best horror movies of the year." You didn't know? You didn't see a poster or commercial anywhere for the film? That might be because "Cobweb" got lost in the delightful yet overwhelming cultural phenomenon of "Barbenheimer," the weekend of the release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." Very little could stand up to those juggernauts. If you were swept away in an explosion of pink (shut up, I'm proud of that one) and missed "Cobweb," the film is already heading toward a home release in multiple formats.
How to watch Cobweb at home
What's fascinating is that there are still some questions surrounding the box office performance of "Cobweb," and it's a shame that there was little-to-no fanfare surrounding its release because it's a genuinely solid horror film. Fortunately, if you, like most people missed it in theaters, you don't have to wait much longer to check out "Cobweb" at home. It will be released simultaneously on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital on September 12, 2023, with the DVD's suggested retail price at $19.98 and Blu-ray + Digital at $21.99.
The film, which also stars Cleopatra Coleman ("Infinity Pool"), has three special features, including "Becoming 'The Girl,'" "Through the Eyes of a Child," and "A Primal Fear." Between the disturbing premise and the intriguing nature of the sort of secret club of people who went to the theater to see this in a sea of people dressed in pink fedoras, cowboy outfits, and Ken doll/Oppie suits, "Cobweb" seems like the perfect home watch to start off the spooky season. Here is the film's official synopsis:
Eight-year-old Peter is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, tap from inside his bedroom wall – a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination. As Peter's fear intensifies, he believes that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and questions their trust. And for a child, what could be more frightening than that?
"Cobweb" is also already available to rent and purchase through VOD services.