How To Watch Halloween Horror Flick Cobweb At Home

As adults, we know that not everyone can be trusted. However, little kids, like Peter (Woody Normal, "C'mon C'mon") in the 2023 Lionsgate horror flick "Cobweb," should be able to trust their parents. Is the knocking sound young Peter hears in his bedroom real or in his imagination, as his mom (Lizzy Caplan, "Cloverfield" and dad (Antony Starr, "The Boys") keep telling him? Or are they perhaps lying to him and hiding a dangerous and terrifying secret? There's a line in the horror film "Silent Hill" that says, "Mother is God in the eyes of a child," so who can a child trust if they can't trust their parents?

The psychological thriller "Cobweb" comes to us from first-time feature director Samuel Bodin and writer Chris Thomas Devlin ("Texas Chainsaw Massacre"), and /Film's own William Bibbiani called it "one of the best horror movies of the year." You didn't know? You didn't see a poster or commercial anywhere for the film? That might be because "Cobweb" got lost in the delightful yet overwhelming cultural phenomenon of "Barbenheimer," the weekend of the release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." Very little could stand up to those juggernauts. If you were swept away in an explosion of pink (shut up, I'm proud of that one) and missed "Cobweb," the film is already heading toward a home release in multiple formats.