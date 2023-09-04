Henry Cavill's Geralt Voice In The Witcher Came About By Complete Accident

In Projekt CD Red's "The Witcher" video game series, Geralt of Rivia (voiced by the brilliant Doug Cockle) sports a gravelly baritone, and he can be heard musing about the weather or grunting in disdain from time to time. While Geralt's personality is painstakingly fleshed out over the course of three lore-heavy games and three expansion packs, his voice factors majorly into the first-person character immersion. After all, the way Geralt speaks reflects most of his worldviews, where the monster slayer sways between subtle sarcasm and calm distaste, depending on the situation he is in. Geralt is also capable of being gentle, and it is endearing to listen to his conversations with Ciri, or his lighthearted banter with Dandelion, who brings out Geralt's softer side with ease.

Trying to hone in on Geralt's signature voice in a highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of the popular franchise is a tall order. However, Henry Cavill, who played the titular character "The Witcher" adaptation on Netflix for three seasons before departing, was able to perfectly capture the essence of the character, granting Geralt a similar baritone without mimicking the intonation of Cockle's performance. By doing this, Cavill was able to make Geralt his own, while still being faithful to the source material. Though the Netflix series has struggled with doing justice to the books on many occasions, Cavill's Geralt has always felt right, and worthy, when matched up against Andrzej Sapkowski's creation.

During 2021's WitcherCon, hosted by Netflix, Cavill explained how his signature Geralt voice was actually a product of pure accident, and he explained his thought process behind approaching the voice of such a seminal character. Here's what Cavill had to say about the need to come up with his own rendition of how the monster slayer should sound like.