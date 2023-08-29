Mondo's The World's End Vinyl Score Soundtrack Completes The Cornetto Trilogy Swirl Set

"We want to be free! We want to be able to do what we want to do! We want to get loaded, and we want to have a good time. So that's what we're gonna do. We're gonna have a good time."

What better way to have a good time than sitting down and spinning some vinyl featuring Steven Price's sci-fi score for Edgar Wright's Cornetto Trilogy capper, "The World's End"? Comprised of "Shaun of the Dead", "Hot Fuzz," and "The World's End," the Cornetto Trilogy is so-named for the cheeky reference to Cornetto ice cream cones in each movie directed by Edgar Wright and starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Each film in the trilogy riffs on a different genre, providing satirical laughs that sometimes comes close to parody without ever venturing into full-on spoof territory. They're some of the most masterfully made comedies of the 21st century, and a big part of that comes from each film's score.

In the case of "The World's End," Steven Price provided the cosmic-infused score, and he would go on to work with Wright again on both "Baby Driver" and "Last Night in Soho." With the Cornetto Trilogy finale celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Mondo is delivering a special edition vinyl release that some fans (including yours truly) have been waiting to get their hands on for nearly a decade now. This particular vinyl for "The World's End" completes the trilogy of soundtracks that were inspired by the Cornetto namesake, with a special ice cream swirl color variant. Find out when and how you can get it below.