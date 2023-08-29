Mondo's The World's End Vinyl Score Soundtrack Completes The Cornetto Trilogy Swirl Set
"We want to be free! We want to be able to do what we want to do! We want to get loaded, and we want to have a good time. So that's what we're gonna do. We're gonna have a good time."
What better way to have a good time than sitting down and spinning some vinyl featuring Steven Price's sci-fi score for Edgar Wright's Cornetto Trilogy capper, "The World's End"? Comprised of "Shaun of the Dead", "Hot Fuzz," and "The World's End," the Cornetto Trilogy is so-named for the cheeky reference to Cornetto ice cream cones in each movie directed by Edgar Wright and starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Each film in the trilogy riffs on a different genre, providing satirical laughs that sometimes comes close to parody without ever venturing into full-on spoof territory. They're some of the most masterfully made comedies of the 21st century, and a big part of that comes from each film's score.
In the case of "The World's End," Steven Price provided the cosmic-infused score, and he would go on to work with Wright again on both "Baby Driver" and "Last Night in Soho." With the Cornetto Trilogy finale celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Mondo is delivering a special edition vinyl release that some fans (including yours truly) have been waiting to get their hands on for nearly a decade now. This particular vinyl for "The World's End" completes the trilogy of soundtracks that were inspired by the Cornetto namesake, with a special ice cream swirl color variant. Find out when and how you can get it below.
'Let's Boo-Boo'
Following the strawberry swirl vinyl for "Shaun of the Dead" back in 2014 and the chocolate swirl that followed for "Hot Fuzz," both featuring the scents of their signature flavors, "The World's End" vinyl soundtrack from Mondo is being given a Mint Cornetto swirl edition, colored green and brown. This is the most limited edition version of the soundtrack with only 500 copies available, so you'll want to be quick when it goes on sale.
However, you might have an easier time getting the other colored variant of "The World's End" soundtrack, which comes in a Crowning Glory Ale golden vinyl that has flourishes that look like a foamy beer. That one will have an edition of 1,000. But if the limited edition route sounds too risky, then there will also be the standard black vinyl soundtrack. The good news is that every single edition of the soundtrack comes with amazing cover and gatefold artwork by Jock, one of our favorite pop culture artists. For all three of the films in the Cornetto Trilogy, Jock used the same image composition, but changed the location and characters for each film. It's an incredible set of work.
All editions of "The World's End" vinyl score soundtrack will cost $40, and they'll go on sale starting on Wednesday, August 30 at 1:00 PM EST over at the Mondo Shop.