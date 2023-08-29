How To Watch The Last Voyage Of The Demeter At Home
It's not quite Spooky Season just yet, but Universal is getting a head start on the festivities. After unveiling "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" in theaters to rather split reviews (/Film's own Chris Evangelista ended up mixed-positive, saying that it will "...give you plenty to sink your teeth into. I don't know if I'd call this a memorable take on Dracula, but as a simple little monster movie with plenty of atmosphere, it does the trick."), the monster movie set on a boat unfortunately ended up foundering in the stormy waters of the box office. Those disappointing returns hopefully won't put an end to more outside-the-box adaptations of the classic Universal monsters, as this film was based on a single haunting chapter from Bram Stoker's original "Dracula" novel, but that's cold comfort to the cast and crew of hardworking, monster-loving talent.
In a sign of the times, however, it's taken only a few weeks after the theatrical release of "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" for the horror flick to stretch its leathery wings and make its way to a device near you. Having lost most of its screens to bigger blockbusters like "Blue Beetle," "Gran Turismo," and more, the studio has decided to cut its losses and sink its teeth into a more reliable revenue stream: PVOD. Whether you're revisiting the film or experiencing it for the first time, you'll likely agree that a small screen won't diminish the scariest Dracula we've seen in years.
The André Øvredal-directed film can now be experienced in all its blood-draining scares from the comfort of one's own home — check out the details below.
The Last Voyage of the Demeter sails into PVOD
Just about the only thing more terrifying than being trapped with Dracula on a sea-faring voyage is the idea of letting one of the more interesting Universal monster movies in recent years flop as badly as it has. Luckily, there's still time to make amends for such sins by breathing new life into "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" while it makes its way to home viewing. Audiences can do just that as the film comes to PVOD.
"The Last Voyage of the Demeter," written by Bragi F. Schut and Zak Olkewicz and starring Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, and more, is now available to purchase or rent online. Fans can head over to online retailers such as Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, or Amazon to get their hands on a digital copy of their very own. Cinema is littered with countless examples of films that came out to a somewhat muted reception from critics and audiences alike upon release, only to undergo a second wind in the weeks, months, and even years after its theatrical run. There's no telling just yet if "Demeter" is about to join the ranks of many other cult classics, but it'd sure feel like a fitting fate for the bloodthirsty vampire and its unfortunate victims on the Demeter.
Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker's classic novel "Dracula," "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo — fifty unmarked wooden crates — from Carpathia to London.