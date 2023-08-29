How To Watch The Last Voyage Of The Demeter At Home

It's not quite Spooky Season just yet, but Universal is getting a head start on the festivities. After unveiling "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" in theaters to rather split reviews (/Film's own Chris Evangelista ended up mixed-positive, saying that it will "...give you plenty to sink your teeth into. I don't know if I'd call this a memorable take on Dracula, but as a simple little monster movie with plenty of atmosphere, it does the trick."), the monster movie set on a boat unfortunately ended up foundering in the stormy waters of the box office. Those disappointing returns hopefully won't put an end to more outside-the-box adaptations of the classic Universal monsters, as this film was based on a single haunting chapter from Bram Stoker's original "Dracula" novel, but that's cold comfort to the cast and crew of hardworking, monster-loving talent.

In a sign of the times, however, it's taken only a few weeks after the theatrical release of "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" for the horror flick to stretch its leathery wings and make its way to a device near you. Having lost most of its screens to bigger blockbusters like "Blue Beetle," "Gran Turismo," and more, the studio has decided to cut its losses and sink its teeth into a more reliable revenue stream: PVOD. Whether you're revisiting the film or experiencing it for the first time, you'll likely agree that a small screen won't diminish the scariest Dracula we've seen in years.

The André Øvredal-directed film can now be experienced in all its blood-draining scares from the comfort of one's own home — check out the details below.