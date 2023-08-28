Colman Domingo Is The Architect Of The 1963 March On Washington In The Rustin Trailer

My fellow Colman Domingo fans, we have much to look forward to. After lending his voice to computer-generated characters in both "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" and "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken" earlier this year, the celebrated "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "Euphoria" star will be back in live-action a big way over the coming months, starting with his performance in the biopic "Rustin."

If you don't know the name Bayard Rustin, well, you're not alone. A key figure in the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, Rustin was essentially the architect of the 1963 March on Washington in which Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech. He's typically been overlooked (if not completely erased) in public school curriculums due to the fact that he was gay, which also led to him advising people like King from behind closed doors rather than serving openly as one of the faces of the movement itself. The film's trailer touches on this directly, with Adam Clayton Powell Jr. (Jeffrey Wright) — who, as the Chairman of the Education and Labor Committee, helped to usher in the passage of key civil rights legislation during the '60s — telling Rustin (Domingo), "Your mere presence would derail the fight for racial justice in this country a good 10, 15 years."

No doubt, Netflix is eying this one as a potential awards contender, with "Rustin" hoping to make a splash when it premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2023. Check out the newly unveiled footage below!