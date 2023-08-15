Maestro Trailer: Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born Follow Up Is The Story Of Leonard Bernstein

It's been almost five years since Bradley Cooper made waves with his directorial debut, the 2018 remake of "A Star is Born," a film he also starred in as the troubled singer/songwriter Jackson Maine. Not too many actors-turned-directors immediately carve a path to the Oscars as triumphantly as Cooper did that year, alongside co-star Lady Gaga, and bolstered by some of the catchiest songs that some of us still have on a regular rotation on Spotify (guilty as charged). Fans have been waiting ever since to see what Cooper's next directorial feature film might be — somehow squeezed into his increasingly busy schedule as an actor, of course.

That project turned out to be a biopic centered on musical legend Leonard Bernstein, titled "Maestro," and it sure looks like it'll be worth the wait. After audiences had their minds blown earlier this year by our first look at the actor's seamless transformation into the role, Netflix has now released a new trailer for the film that's at least partially filmed in black and white. Starring Cooper as the world-famous composer and Carey Mulligan as his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, the flick is set for a buzzy year-end release (including a limited theatrical run, a rarity for the streamer). In short, "Maestro" has "prestige awards film" written all over it. But don't just take my word for it. Check out the trailer below.