Maestro: First Look At Bradley Cooper's Stunning Transformation For Leonard Bernstein Biopic

You've got to admire Bradley Cooper's chutzpah. When Steven Spielberg offered Cooper the lead role in his planned Leonard Bernstein biopic, Cooper presented a counter-offer. He'd take the role of the legendary American conductor on the condition that Spielberg would step back to produce, allowing Cooper to direct. Oh, and he wanted to write the screenplay, too.

You have to be exceedingly sure of yourself to come at Spielberg like that. Fortunately, Spielberg saw an early cut of Cooper's "A Star Is Born" and was impressed enough to hand the project over. Speaking to Variety earlier this year, Cooper said, "Steven has a lot of interests — he'll just choose one thing and all of the other things will be on hold. I think he knew he wasn't going to make that movie for a while. He was kind enough to hand it off to me, and that's what I've been doing for the last four and a half years."