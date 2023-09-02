Greta Gerwig's Barbie Took Unexpected Inspiration From Shakespeare

When comparing Greta Gerwig's film "Barbie" to ancient writings, one might find that it bears the strongest resemblance to the Book of Genesis. Barbie and Ken are Adam and Eve, Barbieland is the Garden of Eden, and the Patriarchy is the Forbidden Fruit. Ken also serves as the Serpent in this metaphor. Unlike in Genesis, however, Eden remains the blissful paradise it always was at the end, and it's Barbie who leaves to grow up.

Gerwig has been open about the unexpected spiritual influences on "Barbie," having written an Apostle's Creed for her lead character. She also once noted that Barbie was created first, in 1959, with Ken hitting the market in 1960. Barbie was alone in the Garden before God created Ken out of her rib. Gerwig also held what she called "movie church" every Sunday while filming "Barbie," inviting her cast to worship at the alter of cinema at a local movie house in London.

But it seems that Gerwig also took tonal and dramatic cues from the Bard of Stratford. In a July interview with W Magazine, Gerwig talked at length about the spirit of her new film, and her attempts to bring artistry and an independent spirit to a major studio production based on a Mattel product. The director said that she wanted an aesthetic and architecture that felt and looked massive. In an artificial world of living dolls, there was no sense in playing it small. She noted — with modesty — that her goals were similar to those of William Shakespeare, whose stories frequently towered over their audience, and whose aesthetic approach was to make a small stage as large as possible.