Jackie Chan Had A Major Role In Disney's Mulan & You May Have Never Seen (Or Heard) It

The huge success of "Aladdin," particularly the success of Robin Williams' performance as the Genie, changed everything for American animation. Disney started using more and more celebrities in its voice casts until the art of voice acting became something big-name actors would talk about as being an "easy" gig they could do in their pajamas in a short few days, while studios turned stunt casting into a marketing ploy that hurts the movies themselves.

While we most commonly associate this practice with American voice casts, in reality, Disney does this abroad too — with A-list actors and celebrities doing voices in international dubs for their movies. One such actor who has done dubbing for a Disney movie is Jackie Chan, the legendary action star and physical comedian. Chan has also had a long and prolific career in animation (he even had his own animated series!), playing characters in "Kung Fu Panda," and most recently, reinventing Master Splinter in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

Before all that, Chan voiced the character of Captain Li Shang in "Mulan" in Chinese (both Mandarin and Cantonese). Not only that, but he even sang the beloved "I'll Make a Man Out of You" song — and was featured in a rather good music video for it. To hear Chan's performance, you can simply select the Chinese audio version on Disney+.

That is not all. Even before becoming Disney's first bisexual prince in "Mulan," he also voiced Beast in the Chinese dub of "Beauty and the Beast," including singing the songs.