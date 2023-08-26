The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar - Release Date, Cast, Plot, Director, And More Info
At this rate, director Wes Anderson is well on his way to establishing himself among the ranks of Steven Spielberg, Steven Soderbergh, and other filmmakers (who hopefully have names other than "Steven S.") that routinely cause moviegoers to wonder how on Earth they have enough time to release as many movies in such a short amount of time as they do. The last few years alone have seen the "Fantastic Mr. Fox" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel" director deliver "Isle of Dogs," "The French Dispatch," and this year's "Asteroid City." But if you thought he was done, well, guess again!
Anderson is already gearing up for the release of his next feature, incredibly enough, but before that he has another one to debut first: "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar." Netflix recently released a new first look at the upcoming film, putting it on the radar for many cinephiles who may not have realized that they could soon expect the next project from the colorful, quirky, and ever-witty mind of one of the industry's few artists who could be considered a genuine auteur. Unlike his previous efforts, however, his latest and second of 2023 will take the form of a very short film clocking in at a mere 39 minutes. But with a typically jam-packed cast, some intriguing source material, and Anderson's distinct and recognizable sensibilities sure to add all sorts of fascinating layers, fans won't want to miss out on this one.
Here's everything you need to know about "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar."
When does The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar premiere?
It wouldn't be a Wes Anderson movie if it weren't primed for a film festival run ahead of a (presumed) awards play. "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" may be distributed by a major streaming service, but its world premiere will be held at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, slated for September 1, 2023. Fans can expect to hear official first reactions out of Venice from critics in attendance soon after the film debuts, but the rest of us will have to wait a little longer to see what Anderson has in store for us. The movie is set to be released September 27, 2023, on Netflix.
What are the plot details of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar?
The official logline of "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" is as follows:
A beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.
The film is based on the short story collection by acclaimed (but controversial) author Roald Dahl. Officially titled "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More," the collection features seven total short stories of varying topics and characters. Anderson's adaptation largely follows the eponymous short, which follows a wealthy man and a gambling addict named Henry Sugar, who stumbles across a doctor's report of a man who allegedly "sees without using his eyes." Obviously intrigued by the ability (and its benefits at card tables everywhere), Sugar sets out to find the man and master this improbable skill, taking him all the way from London to India to Las Vegas to Hollywood. Of course, Anderson may see fit to alter or take some liberties with the source material as he brings the story to live action. We'll just have to wait and see how he puts his own unique spin on the material.
Who is in the cast of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar?
Like many filmmakers of his stature, Wes Anderson is known for working with many of the same actors over and over again — most famously with Bill Murray. Other familiar faces include Ed Norton, Jason Schwartzman, Jeff Goldblum, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, and more. But while "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" includes at least one other recurring collaboration with an actor he's worked with previously, the film sets itself apart from the rest of the bunch by starring a trio of very well-known newcomers: stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley, and Dev Patel. Rounding out the cast is Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, and another Wes Anderson regular in Ralph Fiennes. Netflix lists the cast as playing multiple parts, suggesting a link between various sections of the film that may cover other short stories, as well. Cumberbatch will star as Henry Sugar and Max Engleman. Kingsley will portray the character who can see without the use of his eyes, Imdad Khan, along with another named Croupier. And Patel stars as Dr. Chatterjee and John Winston. Ayoade plays another doctor by the name of Marshal and another character named Yogi.
Who is the director of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar?
In case it wasn't already clear by now, consider this your official breaking news announcement that Wes Anderson is directing "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar." This is actually the filmmaker's second time adapting a work by Roald Dahl, the first being the 2009 stop-motion animated comedy "Fantastic Mr. Fox" that has become a favorite of many a film lover in the years since. Based on what we know of his upcoming film, this will obviously mark a departure from his last adaptation by virtue of being a live-action story and releasing straight to streaming — although one that will no doubt remain an unmistakable addition to Anderson's oeuvre. Anderson is also the sole credited writer on the screenplay and serves as a producer on the film under his American Empirical Pictures production company. Filming took place in the UK from January to March of 2022.
Netflix has yet to release a trailer for "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," but be sure to stay tuned to /Film for more updates in the days and weeks ahead.