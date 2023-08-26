The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar - Release Date, Cast, Plot, Director, And More Info

At this rate, director Wes Anderson is well on his way to establishing himself among the ranks of Steven Spielberg, Steven Soderbergh, and other filmmakers (who hopefully have names other than "Steven S.") that routinely cause moviegoers to wonder how on Earth they have enough time to release as many movies in such a short amount of time as they do. The last few years alone have seen the "Fantastic Mr. Fox" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel" director deliver "Isle of Dogs," "The French Dispatch," and this year's "Asteroid City." But if you thought he was done, well, guess again!

Anderson is already gearing up for the release of his next feature, incredibly enough, but before that he has another one to debut first: "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar." Netflix recently released a new first look at the upcoming film, putting it on the radar for many cinephiles who may not have realized that they could soon expect the next project from the colorful, quirky, and ever-witty mind of one of the industry's few artists who could be considered a genuine auteur. Unlike his previous efforts, however, his latest and second of 2023 will take the form of a very short film clocking in at a mere 39 minutes. But with a typically jam-packed cast, some intriguing source material, and Anderson's distinct and recognizable sensibilities sure to add all sorts of fascinating layers, fans won't want to miss out on this one.

Here's everything you need to know about "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar."