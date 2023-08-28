Barbie's Rollerblades Had Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling Struggling In Very Different Ways

Barbie and Ken's rollerblades were a defining part of the "Barbie" movie, but they also presented huge challenges for the star-studded cast. The 2023 summer blockbuster is filled to the brim with unforgettable moments, but perhaps the most memorable is when Barbie and Ken enter the real world for the very first time on a set of bespoke neon skates. It's a difficult reckoning for the dolls when the real world makes a spectacle of them, and the two actors had a similar experience filming the scene. But it wasn't just the rugged reality of Venice Beach that made the shoot so difficult — it was the rollerblades themselves.

Now, the film's producer and star Margot Robbie has experience on a set of skates. She started rollerskating in her free time while shooting the biopic "I, Tonya," the actress revealed to Vogue. Her character Tonya Harding is an Olympian figure skater, so Robbie took her concrete skating very seriously — she even got her own pair and removed the brakes. "I never had them on ice skates," she explained, "so it would mess me up."

Despite being at ease on a pair of rollerblades, the word "rollerblades" was not at ease on Robbie's tongue. The Australian-born actress struggled to form her mouth around a word with so many Rs, which are not pronounced in her native accent. Barbie, on the other hand, is from Everytown, U.S.A., and therefore speaks in a "General American accent," Robbie added. "It's called GenAm."

"Rollerblades is really hard to say in the American accent," she confessed to BBC Radio 1. Unfortunately for her, it was far from the only tongue-twister in a very verbose script.