Expect More Classic Star Trek Characters In Strange New Worlds Season 3

As much as "Star Trek" prides itself on taking a forward-looking approach to sci-fi, even this storied franchise isn't immune to bursts of nostalgia every now and then. There's a reason why the J.J. Abrams movies, after all, brought back Leonard Nimoy as Spock despite going out of their way to reboot the timeline. Much of "Star Trek: Picard" (and practically the entirety of its third and final season) felt like a grand reunion special, catered specifically to the long-suffering fans who never quite got a satisfying sense of closure from the movies centered on the cast of "The Next Generation." And now, even a spin-off/prequel like "Strange New Worlds" has found itself introducing more and more of the famed crew of the USS Enterprise — most recently in the season 2 finale, with Martin Quinn's portrayal of the engineer Montgomery Scott.

Although the series is still years away from catching up to the timeline of "The Original Series," the pieces are already moving into place for more and more appearances by newer versions of the classic characters we've come to know and love. For instance, we've already met a young James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley), future successor to Anson Mount's Christopher Pike and a key supporting character in multiple "Strange New Worlds" episodes. Now, the somewhat surprising addition of Scotty (actually played by a real Scotsman, for the first time in franchise history!) further suggests that the bold new adventures of this show will start to feel a little more familiar, too.

That sentiment was confirmed in a recent interview with co-showrunners and executive producers Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman when they suggested there will be more where that came from in season 3 and (hopefully) beyond.