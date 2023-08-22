Rebel Moon's Mysterious Masked Figures Have An Even Creepier Explanation

As much as certain fans couldn't get enough of Zack Snyder's take on the world-famous pantheon of DC superheroes, his trilogy of franchise films always held a glimpse of the original blockbuster epic that has been bubbling up inside of him. Think of those explosive, Krypton-set action scenes in "Man of Steel," the so-called "Knightmare" dream sequence in "Batman v Superman," and the genuinely otherworldly depictions of the villains Darkseid and Steppenwolf going from planet to planet, wrecking entire armies in some of the most exhilarating moments of "Zack Snyder's Justice League." The release of "Rebel Moon," which recently unveiled its sweeping and expansive trailer, will once again give the director a chance to be fully unchained from IP constrictions and simply wild out, for lack of a better phrase.

Part of that freedom afforded by making an original blockbuster epic means coming up with loads of world-building from scratch. That's how you end up with concepts like the Imperium-controlled Mother World waging war on the remote and peaceful moon of Veldt, a centuries-old robot voiced by Anthony Hopkins, and the spider-like being Harmada portrayed by Jena Malone, to name just a few. But there's an even more out-there example of the zaniness Snyder has in store, represented by one particular character design residing in the margins of the recently-released trailer footage.

Meet the Scribes, the ornately masked figures flanking Ed Skrein's villainous Admiral Noble in the above image. In an extensive profile published earlier this summer, Snyder opened up about their roles, the reasoning behind their scary designs, and more.