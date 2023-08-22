The Rebel Moon Trailer Lets Zack Snyder Go Full Star Wars On Netflix

Zack Snyder doesn't seem to be messing around with "Rebel Moon," the galaxy-spanning drama described as being "decades in the making." The action follows Sofia Boutella's Kora on the eponymous moon colony, filling the prototypical role of an unknown individual destined for greatness — if only it weren't for the unstoppable might of an empire in control of the galaxy. The "Star Wars" parallels are already pretty easy to see, what with the main character inhabiting a backwater planet (okay, technically a planetoid since it's a moon, for all you space nerds out there) that suddenly finds itself a target of a fascist ruling class at the center of the galaxy. With the relentless might of the Mother World bearing down on countless innocents, it's up to Kora to put together a team to help repel those dastardly forces.

But that's not the only big reveal from the trailer. We now know that both films in this new Netflix franchise come with their own unique subtitles too, along with their exact release dates. The first, now known as "A Child of Fire," will release in December, as we previously knew. Its follow-up, "The Scargiver," drops earlier than expected on April 24, 2024.

"Rebel Moon" is co-written and directed by Zack Snyder, sharing screenplay credit with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad (both of whom have previously worked with Snyder on "Army of the Dead" and "300," respectively). The film stars a jam-packed cast that includes Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Cary Elwes, Ray Fisher, "Game of Thrones" alums Ed Skrein and Michiel Huisman (who played the same character at different points in that series, amusingly enough), Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, and even Anthony Hopkins in a voice role.

The first "Rebel Moon" film hits Netflix on December 22, 2023.