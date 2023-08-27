John Wick's Director Spent Thousands Of Dollars On A Single Shot Of Dog Poop

Going into filming the action fantasia that is "John Wick: Chapter 4", franchise director Chad Stahelski had some big challenges to overcome. How the hell do you shoot a fight scene at the Arc de Triomphe at the height of rush hour? How do you shoot a video-game-inspired top-down sequence that requires John Wick to unleash a firestorm of incendiary "dragon's breath" ammo and looks like it was shot in one long take? And perhaps most challenging of all, how do you top three previous films which elevated action to an art form, influencing a whole era of similar films as a result?

Stahelski was used to tackling such issues. Back when "John Wick" was yet to make its 2014 debut, he and co-director David Leitch were basically making what was supposed to be a meager B-movie style project with a star whose then most recent movie — "47 Ronin" — was a bonafide box office bomb. What's more, the directors had to fight for the long takes used in the film's fight scenes, which seems crazy considering that style came to define action movie-making in the post-"John Wick" world. It was all part of maintaining a sense of reality for the all-important combat, allowing audiences to see that Reeves really performed all the action himself.

Thankfully, Stahelski and Leitch pushed ahead despite there being no guarantee of "John Wick" enjoying the success it eventually did. With its electric gun-fu combat and simultaneous embrace and subversion of action movie tropes, however, the film struck a chord, birthing a whole action franchise and innumerable imitators. But amid the struggles to overcome lackluster expectations and establish a whole new way of choreographing action, there were lesser issues — one of which had to do with having a dog poop convincingly.