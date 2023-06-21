How John Wick 4's VFX Crew Removed Keanu Reeves' Finger On Screen

This post contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4"

There were so many action sequences and fights in "John Wick: Chapter 4" that the movie was essentially one long action choreography demo reel. Which is pretty much what we've come to expect from the saga of Baba Yaga. Keanu Reeves' ruthless hitman outdid himself in the latest installment, battling his way from Japan to Paris in a bloody odyssey that eventually saw him perish from a gunshot wound to the stomach. At least, that's how it seemed until Lionsgate announced that "John Wick: Chapter 5" was in early development.

Putting together these operatic action sequences took some real commitment from the cast and crew. The "John Wick: Chapter 4" stunt coordinators previously explained to /Film how to get hit by cars, breaking down their approach to that epic Arc de Triomphe sequence in which Wick fights his way across the Paris landmark, effortlessly tossing faceless thugs into oncoming traffic. Then, there was that fiery top shot sequence in which Wick dispatches waves of enemies with a shotgun discharging the deceptively beautiful "Dragons Breath" phosphorus ammo.

And those are just two action sequences in a movie that also included the obligatory nightclub fight, a showdown at the Japanese Continental hotel, multiple one-on-one battles, and numerous other high-intensity combat scenes. This is why it's kind of oddly anticlimactic to hear that one of the biggest challenges proved to be a single finger.